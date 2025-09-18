PM Modi's message to Nepal’s new PM Sushila Karki in fresh phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "warm and reassuring" conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government, Sushila Karki, expressing deep condolences for the recent loss of lives in the country. During the call, Prime Minister Modi also conveyed greetings to Nepal PM Sushila Karki on their National Day.(PTI)

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said that he pledged India's unwavering support to Nepal during this critical time.

During the call, Prime Minister Modi also conveyed greetings to Nepal on their National Day.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow," PM Modi wrote on X.

Nepal's Gen-Z protest

Violent protests erupted across Nepal, especially in Kathmandu on Septmeber 8 and 9 that toppled the government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and led to a formation of a new interim government led by former chief justice Sushila Karki.

Houses of several political leaders, important government buildings, business establishments and shopping complexes were set on fire during the protests.

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to Kathmandu, and the security situation has improved. The movement of pedestrians and vehicles was seen on Wednesday on the streets of the national capital as usual.

Nepal observes the National Day of Mourning

The Nepal Cabinet on Tuesday decided to mark September 17 as a public holiday. It also decided to build 'Gen-Z Memorial Park' in memory of those who lost their life in the protest.

"In memory of those who died during the protests organised by the Gen Z generation on September 8 and 9, the Government of Nepal has decided to observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday, September 17,” said a statement issued by the Home Ministry on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sushila Karki had announced that those killed during the Gen Z protest would be declared “martyrs”.