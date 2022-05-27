PM raises Telangana poll pitch, calls for end of ‘family rule’

Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Telangana as he hit out at chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s “family rule” while calling for its end.

Calling family dominated parties an affront to democracy, Modi said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has been the only beneficiary of the state’s formation.

“The people of Telangana have watched how this one family has looted the state... They have realised the dynastic party is more interested in filling up its own coffers and has little concern for the poor. The family’s only objective is to capture power by all means by dividing the people. It has no concern for people’s development,” Modi told a gathering of BJP workers in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, hours before Modi’s arrival, chief minister Rao, popularly known as KCR, left for Bengaluru. This is the second time in last four months that KCR avoided meeting the PM during his Hyderabad visit.

Dynastic parties will take society backwards and rob the chances of youth and intelligent people, Modi said. “They will stifle the voices of dissent and shut the doors for power on them.” He added the state’s development is possible only when this family rule ends.Modi appreciated the fight BJP workers have put up against the dispensation while braving the political hatred, atrocities and assaults from the state government.

“After witnessing the love and affection being showered by the people and the enthusiasm among the party cadres, I can confidently say that change of power is inevitable in Telangana. There is a clear signal from the people that they have made up their mind to elect the BJP to power in the next elections.”

Modi said BJP workers were among those who sacrificed their lives during the movement for the separate Telangana state. “The sacrifice was for the better future, self-respect and pride of Telangana. The agitation was not for just one family, which has stifled the voice of the people, stalled their development and looted the precious wealth of the state,” he said.

Modi referred to the Centre’s programmes for Dalits, tribals, Other Backward Classes and women over the last eight years. Modi accused the Telangana government of taking credit for the Central schemes by changing their names. “It can change the names, but it cannot erase the impact we have created in the minds of the people,” Modi said.

Modi said Telangana needs a progressive and responsible government and that only the BJP will be able to give such governance. “There is no question of going back and I am sure the BJP will attain its goal.”

TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said Modi indulged in blatant lies while accusing him of being unjust to Telangana by merging eight of the state’s revenue blocks with Andhra Pradesh. “It [Centre] has not granted even a single national institute, whether it is AIIMS , IIT or even medical colleges and Navodaya schools,” he said.

TRS leader and minister S Nirajan Reddy hit back at Modi over comments about family rule. “Let Modi remove Amit Shah’s son from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and then talk about Telangana.”

Later, Modi addressed the graduation ceremony of the post-graduate programme class at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, on the occasion of its completion of 20 years. “Due to the continuous political instability in the previous three decades, the country had seen a lack of political will. Because of this the country stayed away from reforms and from taking big decisions,” he said.

