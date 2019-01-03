PM’s statement on Ram Temple goes against secularism of nation: Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that a decision on an ordinance on the Ram temple in Ayodhya can happen only after the completion of the judicial process is a matter of “utmost concern”.

He also said the Sangh Parivar has been claiming that religious sites of minority communities such as that of the Babri Masjid belonged to Hindus. “At this point, the prime minister’s statement causes utmost concern to the secular minds of the country.

“His statement that an ordinance on the Ram temple will be considered after the Supreme Court verdict, should be read together.All these points fingers to the moves against secularism of the country,” Vijayan told reporters here.

The prime minister during a recent interview, broadcast by several TV channels, had said, “Let the judicial process take its own course. Don’t weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over.” “After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts,” Modi had said.

Modi’s comments had come amidst heightened demands by Hindutva organisations, including the RSS, for an ordinance to allow the temple construction.

Vijayan also lashed out at the Sabarimala Karma Samiti and said their attitude that beliefs were more important than the Constitutional values would only help the Sangh Parivar’s agenda in various matters, including the Babri Masjid.

“They are saying that matters related to beliefs are more important than the Supreme Court order and the Constitutional values.

“This attitude will only help the Sangh Parivar’s agenda in various matters including Babri Masjid,” the chief minister said.

Vijayan’s comments came on a day when the Samiti has been observing a state-wide strike, with the support of BJP, protesting against the successful entry of two women of the barred age group into the Sabarimala temple.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 16:38 IST