PM to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' at 2pm in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:39 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Officials said the jacket PM Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"Reply by prime minister will be at 2pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.

Modi replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

