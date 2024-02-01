PMAY-G scheme to continue for 5 years with target to build 20m more houses

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin) or PMAY-G, the housing scheme for the rural poor and one of the most important welfare programmes, for another five years with a target to construct an additional 20 million houses. PMAY-G was launched in 2015 to provide 29.5 million houses with some basic amenities by 2024. (PTI)

As many as 25.5 million out of 29.5 million have been constructed so far under PMAY-G, which is one of the most popular flagship schemes.

In her interim budget speech, Sitharaman said the implementation of PMAY-G continued despite the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She added they were close to achieving the target of around 30 million houses. Sitharaman said 20 million more houses will be built in the next five years to meet the requirement due to an increase in the number of families.

The bulk of the 20 million new houses are likely to be constructed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Former rural development secretary Jugal Kishore Mohapatra said these states are the most impoverished. “The government’s intervention has worked there well and the focus remains on these states.”

As many as 98% or 3.65 million of the 3.7 million approved houses have been completed in Bihar, 97.6% in Jharkhand, 96.5% in Rajasthan, 95.7% in Uttar Pradesh and 94.1% in Madhya Pradesh.

Mohapatra said the scheme has worked well politically and as a development intervention. “There is no discrimination among the beneficiaries and it addresses the multi-dimensional poverty by creating durable assets of concrete houses. The extension is much needed as it will cater to new families in several states. Already, many states have almost completed their targets.”

All new PMAY-G houses are provided with cooking gas and electricity connections under the Saubhagya and the Ujjwala schemes.

In her address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu said the construction of houses under the PMAY-G has enhanced the social status and dignity of the beneficiaries. She added giving over 70% of houses under the scheme in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners has enhanced their dignity.

The outlay was enhanced by 66% to over ₹79,000 crore last year for PMAY-G, which was launched in 2015 to provide 29.5 million houses with some basic amenities by 2024.