PM releases over 20,000 crore to 95 million farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

During the session, the Prime Minister also interacted with six farmer beneficiaries from six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra
By Malavika PM
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 02:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he felt the pain people have endured amid the second wave of Covid even as he released the eighth instalment of over 20,000 crore to more than 95 million farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video-conferencing. This is the first instalment of PM Kisan for the financial year 2021-22.

During the session, the Prime Minister also interacted with six farmer beneficiaries from six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra.

Addressing the session, the PM said, “There is an invisible enemy in front of us. We have lost many of our close ones. I can feel the pain that people have endured for some time now.”

Also Watch | ‘India won’t lose hope, will fight & win’: PM Modi on Covid second wave

In his 23-minute address, the Prime Minister encouraged organic farming and said, “We are promoting organic farming because the cost of such crops is low, they are beneficial for soil and human health, and they also bring a higher price. Organic farming delivers more profit and is now being practised across the nation by young farmers.”

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government transfers 6,000 a year to the accounts of small and marginal farmers. This financial assistance comes in three instalments of 2,000 each. Until now, 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families under the scheme, a government release issued on Thursday said.

