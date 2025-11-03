PM's ‘katta’ jibe gets ‘no surprise’ clapback from Tejashwi, MGB points to Anant Singh's arrest

The word “katta” — colloquial for illegal gun — has acquired deep political meaning in Bihar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of a rift in the opposition alliance has been met with scorn and mirth from the RJD and Congress. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing a public rally over the phone as he could not travel to the venue due to heavy rain. (HT Photo)

The ruling NDA is also facing questions over its claims of "RJD means jungle raj” after its candidate Anant Singh, of the JDU, was arrested for the death of Jan Suraaj Party camopaigner Dularchand Yadav after a clash in Mokama.

How Tejashwi, Kharge reacted to PM's ‘katta’ comment PM Modi had said on Sunday, November 2, that the RJD, the largest party in the INDIC bloc's Bihar alliance called Mahagathbandhan, put “kanpatti pe katta” (a gun to the head) to force the Congress to announced Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate.

Tejashwi reacted with “no surprise” a day later, and added to it a jibe over CM Nitish Kumar's absence from PM Modi's Sunday road show in Patna. “It is evident as the BJP has no plans of making the JDU leader CM again,” he claimed.

As for the “katta” remarks by PM Modi's at a rally in Arrah, the RJD leader said, “Jiski jaisi soch hai, uski waisi bhavna hai. (His emotions and words are in sync with how he thinks). He acts like that and speaks just like that… I would not want to comment on it. But listen to the PM's language. I have never heard any PM speak like this.”

He also said, “Maybe he (Modi) pointed guns to make others join the NDA.” As part of the NDA, the BJP and JDU are contesting an equal number of seats this time, though Nitish Kumar's JDU has usually been considered the bigger party at the state level so far.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also commented on the PM's remarks, saying that such statements demean the office of the Prime Minister. "Modi ji is the PM of this country; his saying such things is laughable," he said.

Ally defends PM But NDA partner Rashtriya Lok Morcha's (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha defended the PM and repeated his assertion.

"What PM Modi said is right. All the major leaders of the Congress have been visiting Bihar. They never opened their mouth on this issue (of CM face). The RJD forced them, and due to that, the Congress had to accept this," Kushwaha said.

What about Anant Singh, asks MGB Bringing up Anant Singh's arrest, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) supremo and MGB's deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani blamed CM Nitish Kumar for the "collapsing" law and order in the state. He said the state government's “remote control” is in Delhi — a reference again to JDU's alleged subservience to Modi and BJP.

"Bureaucrats consider themselves more powerful than the CM because they know he's unwell. People of Bihar have made up their mind to bring about a change," Sahani said.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, meanwhile, said Dularchand Yadav's death was caused by cardiac and respiratory failure, not by a gunshot injury, as per the post-mortem report.

"An FIR has been lodged in this matter, and a detailed post-mortem examination was conducted, including videographic documentation. A bullet mark was found on the leg of the deceased, but it was not the cause of death. The primary cause was determined to be cardiac and respiratory failure," DGP Vinay Kumar said.

What EC said on law and order Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has asserted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has "zero tolerance" towards violence, and assured that the upcoming election will be held in a “peaceful, law-abiding and transparent manner”.

The poll panel has already ordered immediate transfer of key administrative and police officials from the Mokama assembly constituency and directed disciplinary action against them.

Anant Singh unfazed Anant Kumar Singh, known for being a “baahubali” (local strongman) who has multiple cases, claims he has nothing with Dularchand's death.

A video message was shared on his social media handles expressing "complete faith" in people's support. The Facebook video features him being escorted by police personnel. The caption read, "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!"