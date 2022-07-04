PM’s lessons in good governance one of high points of Yogi govt 2.0: Officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers on the night of May 16 to impart lessons in good governance was one of the high points of the Yogi government 2.0. This was the first time any Prime Minister met the entire Uttar Pradesh council of ministers for an interaction.

PM Modi has been visiting the state regularly since the Yogi government 2.0 was sworn in on March 25. He, however, did not speak at the oath-taking ceremony.

On May 16, PM Modi shared mantras on good governance with the UP ministers before having dinner with them and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read: 100 days of Yogi govt 2.0: CM aims to achieve credit deposit ratio of 60%

“We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to furthering good governance and ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens,” he said on Twitter.

At the brainstorming session with the ministers, PM Modi said that only good governance opens the way to power. He reportedly told the UP cabinet that there was no time left for any rest and that everyone should start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He congratulated Yogi on the improved law and order in the state. PM Modi also asked ministers to spend the maximum possible time in their constituencies and to implement the schemes of the central and the state governments.

“PM Modi’s frequent visits in the first 100 days, with more now scheduled in the next few weeks, epitomises the coordination between the Centre and the state,” said a senior state government official.

It is this coordination that the BJP calls “double-engine ki sarkaar” (double engine government with the same party in power at the Centre and in the state).

On July 1, the Uttar Pradesh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authorities of India (AAI) for operations and maintenance of five airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra and Shravasti.

This was the most recent event signifying Centre-state coordination.

Before this, on June 24, four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with CM Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari’s residence in New Delhi to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh. All of this happened within the first 100 days of the Yogi government 2.0.

On June 3, PM Modi attended the UP ground-breaking ceremony 3.0 in Lucknow. In an attempt to attract industrialists and entrepreneurs to Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Uttar Pradesh will become India’s driving force in 10 years and promised all support to them.

“I assure you; we will continue to carry out reforms wherever needed for the development of Uttar Pradesh and making India self-reliant,” PM Modi said while digitally launching 1406 projects for investment of over ₹80,000 crore at the ceremony in Lucknow.

“Uttar Pradesh’s bright future will make your future brighter. This is a win-win situation. We are for development with our policies, decisions, intentions and nature (swabhav). We will be with you in every effort and support you in your endeavours. Join the journey of the state’s development with all enthusiasm…. Uttar Pradesh will give momentum to India’s growth story in the 21st century and the state will become India’s driving force in 10 years,” he said.

After three visits to Lucknow and to Kushinagar in the first 100 days, PM Modi is now scheduled to pay a visit to Varanasi this week.