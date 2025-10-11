PM's silence exposes emptiness of his Nari Shakti slogans: Rahul on women scribes' absence from Afghan FM's presser
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:12 PM IST
PTI
New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the absence of female journalists from Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's presser here, saying by allowing "exclusion" of women scribes from a public forum, the prime minister is telling every woman in India that he is "too weak to stand up for them".
Gandhi also said Modi's silence in the face of such discrimination exposes the "emptiness" of his slogans on Nari Shakti.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Mr. Modi, when you allow the exclusion of women journalists from a public forum, you are telling every woman in India that you are too weak to stand up for them."
"In our country, women have the right to equal participation in every space. Your silence in the face of such discrimination exposes the emptiness of your slogans on Nari Shakti," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.