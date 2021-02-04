Poaching case: Salman seeks exemption from personal appearance in Jodhpur court
Actor Salman Khan has challenged the Jodhpur district and sessions court’s order directing him to appear before it on February 6 in connection with the blackbuck poaching case.
Hastimal Saraswat, Khan’s lawyer, said they have challenged the order under a provision that provides for the appearance of a person until the conclusion of the trial and disposal of the appeal to execute bail bonds with sureties. “We have sought permission for the petitioner [Khan] to appear before the sessions court by way of video conferencing as per the convenience of the court.”
Khan was in 2018 sentenced to five years in prison in the poaching case. His appeal against the case is pending. Khan was charged in the killing of two endangered antelopes in 1998 along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, and Sonali Bendre while shooting Hum Saath-Saath Hain. All the other accused were acquitted.
In 2017, another court in Jodhpur acquitted Khan in a separate poaching case citing a lack of proof that he killed an endangered gazelle.
