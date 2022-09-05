Home / India News / POCO M5 launched in India, available in 3 colour options


Published on Sep 05, 2022 10:04 PM IST

The smartphone has been launched in two variants, at ₹12,999 and ₹14,999. Under Flipkart's The Big Billion Day sale, each can be purchased at ₹1,500 less.

POCO M5 has been launched in three colour variants: Power Black, Poco Yellow and Icy Blue (Twitter.com/IndiaPOCO)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

POCO M5, the latest smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker POCO was launched in India on Monday, and comes in three colour options: Power Black, POCO Yellow and Icy Blue. The phone is available in 4/64GB and 6/128GB variants; while the former is priced at 12,499, the latter can be purchased for 14,499.

Also, under Flipkart's The Big Billion Sale, which will begin soon, both variants will be available at 1,500 less than their respective original cost.

Here are some features and specifications of the POCO M5:

(1.) The phone has a 50MP primary camera, and for selfies, an 8MP front camera. For photography, there are three camera at the back, each with LED flash.

(2.) The device has a full HD+IPS display, as well as a 1,080*2,800 pixel resolution. Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display.

(3.) As its processor, the POCO M5 has been given MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging of 18W.

(4.) For connectivity, it has 4G LTE, wifi, Bluetooth5, GPS/A-GPS, IRS blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB type-C port etc.

(5.) Those who buy the phone will also get free Disney+Hotstar subscription for a year.

    

    







