Home / India News / Pocso case against Bishop quashed by Karnataka high court
india news

Pocso case against Bishop quashed by Karnataka high court

Prior to Karnataka high court’s judgement, the case was registered against five people, including Prasanna Kumar Samuel under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Pocso in 2015 in relation to alleged sexual assault on some girls at the premises of a school in the city.
The Karnataka high court has quashed the criminal proceedings against Reverend Prasanna Kumar Samuel in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. (HT Photo)
The Karnataka high court has quashed the criminal proceedings against Reverend Prasanna Kumar Samuel in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

The Karnataka high court has quashed the criminal proceedings against Reverend Prasanna Kumar Samuel in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Samuel is a Bishop of Church of South India (CSI) Karnataka Central Diocese, Bengaluru.

The case was registered against five people, including Prasanna Kumar Samuel under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Pocso in 2015 in relation to alleged sexual assault on some girls at the premises of a school in the the city.

Though the police had dropped the charges against Prasanna Kumar, during the trial, he was summoned on an application filed by the public prosecutor in December 2017. This was challenged before the high court.

Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar, while quashing the proceedings against Kumar on May 25, said, “The charge sheet material does not disclose that the petitioner has committed the aforesaid offences and also the investigating officer has specifically stated before this Court on November 19, 2019 there are no material available against the petitioner. However, the Magistrate without perusing the charge sheet material, without application of mind, has issued the summons and the same is impermissible and is an abuse of process of law.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out