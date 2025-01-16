POCSO charges pressed against three reporters of top Malayalam news channel

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed against a senior editor and two reporters of a leading Malayalam news channel on Wednesday in connection with their coverage of the recent state school festival, news agency PTI reported, citing police. The offences are bailable, the police confirmed. The case was filed based on a report from the Women and Child Development Office. (HT FILE)

According to the police, the PTI report indicated that during the coverage of the state school festival in the first week of January, certain statements made by the channel's reporters regarding one of the contestants seemed to have "double meaning."

An FIR was registered under Sections 11 (sexual harassment) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act against the three journalists, according to an officer from the Cantonment police station.

The case was filed based on a report from the Women and Child Development Office.

Sexual abuse of children major concern in Kerala: Report

Sexual abuse of children remains a significant issue in Kerala, with 4,196 incidents reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, until November last year, a New Indian Express report said on Wednesday.

According to the site, a source from the State Crime Records Bureau indicated that the number could exceed 4,500 once the December 2024 data is finalised, which is expected by early February.

In 2023, a total of 4,641 POCSO cases were registered in Kerala. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram had the highest number of cases (541), followed by Malappuram (465), Kozhikode (416), and Kollam (397). Pathanamthitta reported the fewest cases (150).

Soja Thulsidharan, the special prosecutor for POCSO cases in Kollam, told the New Indian Express that the surge in child sexual abuse cases in recent years, with many incidents originating from the victims' homes and educational institutions.

She also pointed to a rise in cases involving male victims, emphasising that awareness about reporting abuse of male children has increased. “Previously, sexual abuse cases involving male victims were limited to one or two. But now around 50 such cases are reported annually,” she said.

The prosecutor explained that the rise in consensual sex among teenagers is contributing to the issue. “Teenagers often do not realise that sexual activity below the age of 18 is not legally consensual. These incidents often come to light when the victim becomes pregnant or faces other medical issues. It is important to not only raise awareness but also educate children about the POCSO Act,” she added.