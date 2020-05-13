e-paper
Podcast: Journalist Sopan Deb on meeting the immigrant parents who raised him

On the surface, Sopan is a successful journalist, comedian, and cultural commentator.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 09:39 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

This week on the show, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) is joined by New York Times journalist Sopan Deb--author of the brand-new memoir, Missed Translations: Meeting the Immigrant Parents Who Raised Me. 

 

Whether it’s Hasan Minhaj’s comedy--OR the spectacle of the “Howdy, Modi” rally in Houston--OR Aarti Shahani’s heartbreaking memoir--listeners of this show know that getting inside the Indian immigrant experience is one of Grand Tamasha’s obsessions.

On the surface, Sopan is a successful journalist, comedian, and cultural commentator. But in his new book, he explores a side of his life that existed well below the surface--his estrangement from his parents, the alienation he felt as an immigrant kid in a mostly white New Jersey suburb, and the heartbreak he endured watching his family life not so much fall apart as melt away.

Milan and Sopan discuss his toxic family life, his Indian-American coming-of-age story, and his life-changing journey to meet the parents who raised him.

YOU’RE INVITED: Join Milan, Tanvi, and Sadanand for a special LIVE episode of Grand Tamasha on Tuesday, May 19, at 11am EST / 8:30pm IST. Tune in as they break down the week’s news - and join the live chat to ask questions! Add it to your calendar, and join the live show here.

