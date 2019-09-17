‘PoK a part of India, expect to have jurisdiction over it’: Jaishankar

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:59 IST

External Affairs Minster S Jaishankar has said that PoK is a part of India and it expects to have physical jurisdiction over the region one day. Jaishankar also lashed out at Pakistan over its use of terrorism against India. Addressing the media, Jaishankar said that no other country uses terror against its neighbour as foreign policy. Reiterating that Article 370 and its abrogation is an internal issue, he said that the only issue that needs to be discussed with Pakistan is terror. Jaishankar also hit out at Pakistan over the condition of minorities in the country.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:58 IST