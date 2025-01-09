Police: 3 drown while swimming in Mangaluru

Three engineering students drowned while swimming at Hosabettu beach on Wednesday, police said, adding that one person was rescued by the local fishermen. Three engineering students drowned while swimming at Hosabettu beach on Wednesday, police said, adding that one person was rescued by the local fishermen (File photo)

Surathkal police station inspector Mahesh Prasad said that the incident took place at around 2 pm. “Local fishermen had cautioned the group against entering the water due to the depth, but they ignored the warnings. When the group began to drown, the fishermen were able to rescue only one individual,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Manjunath S (31), son of Shivlingappa from Upparigenahalli in Chitradurga district; Shivakumar (30) from Shivamogga; and Satyavelu (30) from JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Parameshwar (30), son of Vishwambar from Hangarga in Bidar district, was rescued by the fishermen.

Prasad said: “The bodies of Shivakumar, Satyavelu, and Manjunath were discovered near the right side of the Kulai jetty and were sent to AJ Hospital in Mangaluru for post-mortem examinations. The remains were later handed over to their families.”

“The four students were of AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru. They had embarked on a trip from Bengaluru on Tuesday night, arriving in Mangaluru early Wednesday morning. After breakfast at a local hotel, they visited the Kulai jetty near Hosabettu beach. While playing in the water, they got caught in the strong currents,” he said.

He further said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.