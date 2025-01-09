Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police: 3 drown while swimming in Mangaluru

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 09, 2025 07:46 AM IST

The incident took place after the victims went for swimming while ignoring the warnings by local fishermen who had cautioned the group against entering the water due to the depth

Three engineering students drowned while swimming at Hosabettu beach on Wednesday, police said, adding that one person was rescued by the local fishermen.

Three engineering students drowned while swimming at Hosabettu beach on Wednesday, police said, adding that one person was rescued by the local fishermen (File photo)
Three engineering students drowned while swimming at Hosabettu beach on Wednesday, police said, adding that one person was rescued by the local fishermen (File photo)

Surathkal police station inspector Mahesh Prasad said that the incident took place at around 2 pm. “Local fishermen had cautioned the group against entering the water due to the depth, but they ignored the warnings. When the group began to drown, the fishermen were able to rescue only one individual,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Manjunath S (31), son of Shivlingappa from Upparigenahalli in Chitradurga district; Shivakumar (30) from Shivamogga; and Satyavelu (30) from JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Parameshwar (30), son of Vishwambar from Hangarga in Bidar district, was rescued by the fishermen.

Prasad said: “The bodies of Shivakumar, Satyavelu, and Manjunath were discovered near the right side of the Kulai jetty and were sent to AJ Hospital in Mangaluru for post-mortem examinations. The remains were later handed over to their families.”

“The four students were of AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru. They had embarked on a trip from Bengaluru on Tuesday night, arriving in Mangaluru early Wednesday morning. After breakfast at a local hotel, they visited the Kulai jetty near Hosabettu beach. While playing in the water, they got caught in the strong currents,” he said.

He further said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On