Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police: 4 held for killing man over insurance claims

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Nov 07, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The key accused had allegedly planned to kill the fruit vendor to cash in on a ₹40 lakh insurance policy he had taken out in Duggesh’s name

Four people have been arrested in Davanagere district for allegedly killing a fruit vendor to claim his life insurance payout, police said on Wednesday.

Assuming Duggesh would not live long due to his health issue, the key accused purchased insurance policy on February 23, paying an annual premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh and listed Duggesh’s mother as the nominee (File photo)
Assuming Duggesh would not live long due to his health issue, the key accused purchased insurance policy on February 23, paying an annual premium of 2.09 lakh and listed Duggesh’s mother as the nominee (File photo)

Davanagere additional superintendent of police Vijaya Kumar Santhoshi said that the victim, identified as Duggesh (32), was often sick due to his heavy alcohol consumption. Ganesh (24) allegedly planned to kill Duggesh to cash in on a 40 lakh insurance policy he had taken out in Duggesh’s name, he said.

He said: “Assuming Duggesh would not live long due to his health issue, Ganesh purchased insurance policy on February 23, paying an annual premium of 2.09 lakh and listed Duggesh’s mother as the nominee. Duggesh, who sold fruits near a bus stand, was reportedly unaware of the policy and entrusted Ganesh with his banking matters, even allowing him to sign documents on his behalf.”

“Ganesh had also obtained two blank signed cheques from Duggesh’s mother to withdraw the insurance payout. As Duggesh did not die and the insurance deadline was in January 2025, Ganesh reportedly grew anxious about the policy lapsing,” he said.

He further said that Ganesh and his three associates, Anil (19), Shivkumar (25), and Maruti (24), allegedly took Duggesh to a bar on Sunday night, where they forced him to drink heavily. “Later, they led him to a secluded area and strangled him with a towel.”

“After murdering Duggesh, Ganesh attempted to cover up the crime by claiming Duggesh had collapsed from excessive drinking. He then took Duggesh to a hospital, where doctors confirmed his death but noted suspicious injuries on his face, prompting a police investigation,” Santhoshi said.

On Monday, the four accused were arrested and booked them under BNS Section 103 (murder). They have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days following their appearance in the JMFC court, he added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //