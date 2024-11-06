Police: 4 held for killing man over insurance claims

Four people have been arrested in Davanagere district for allegedly killing a fruit vendor to claim his life insurance payout, police said on Wednesday. Assuming Duggesh would not live long due to his health issue, the key accused purchased insurance policy on February 23, paying an annual premium of ₹ 2.09 lakh and listed Duggesh’s mother as the nominee (File photo)

Davanagere additional superintendent of police Vijaya Kumar Santhoshi said that the victim, identified as Duggesh (32), was often sick due to his heavy alcohol consumption. Ganesh (24) allegedly planned to kill Duggesh to cash in on a ₹40 lakh insurance policy he had taken out in Duggesh’s name, he said.

He said: “Assuming Duggesh would not live long due to his health issue, Ganesh purchased insurance policy on February 23, paying an annual premium of ₹2.09 lakh and listed Duggesh’s mother as the nominee. Duggesh, who sold fruits near a bus stand, was reportedly unaware of the policy and entrusted Ganesh with his banking matters, even allowing him to sign documents on his behalf.”

“Ganesh had also obtained two blank signed cheques from Duggesh’s mother to withdraw the insurance payout. As Duggesh did not die and the insurance deadline was in January 2025, Ganesh reportedly grew anxious about the policy lapsing,” he said.

He further said that Ganesh and his three associates, Anil (19), Shivkumar (25), and Maruti (24), allegedly took Duggesh to a bar on Sunday night, where they forced him to drink heavily. “Later, they led him to a secluded area and strangled him with a towel.”

“After murdering Duggesh, Ganesh attempted to cover up the crime by claiming Duggesh had collapsed from excessive drinking. He then took Duggesh to a hospital, where doctors confirmed his death but noted suspicious injuries on his face, prompting a police investigation,” Santhoshi said.

On Monday, the four accused were arrested and booked them under BNS Section 103 (murder). They have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days following their appearance in the JMFC court, he added.