Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her son after she rejected the main accused’s marriage proposal for her minor daughter in Akkola village in Belagavi district, police said on Friday. Police: 4 held for killing woman, son in Belagavi

Belagavi district additional superintendent of police RB Basargi said that the victims, Mangala Nayak (50) and her son Prajwala Nayak (18), were killed on Wednesday night probably as a revenge after the woman rejected a marriage proposal from the main accused.

He said: “The prime suspect, Ravi (30), had been in love with Mangala’s 17-year-old daughter for over a year and had been pressuring Mangala to allow them to marry. However, Mangala consistently rejected the proposal and warned Ravi to stop contacting her daughter. Angered by her refusal, Ravi and three accomplices—Santhosh Naik, Lokesh, and Mahadev — are accused of killing both Mangala and her son.”

The officer said that the incident took place at around 9.45 pm on Wednesday when Ravi and his associates went to the victims’ home, armed with weapons. “Mangala and her son were watching TV at the time. The accused began quarrelling with Mangala, demanding her to allow the marriage. When she rejected the proposal again and asked them to leave, they attacked her with an iron rod. Prajwala attempted to intervene and protect his mother, but was also assaulted, resulting in both their deaths at the scene,” he said.

He further said that after the murder, the gang abducted the minor daughter, intending to take her with them. However, she managed to escape and fled to her relatives’ house. The accused had been absconding since the incident.

“Police managed to track them down and arrested all four suspects from their hideouts on Thursday night. The Nippani police have registered a case under Section 103 of the BNS (murder) and are continuing their investigation,” he added.