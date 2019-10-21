Police are certain about people involved in Maur blast case, says Punjab DGP

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:27 IST

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that the special investigation team and intelligence wing have made headway in the Maur bomb blast case. Punjab DGP made this statement while presiding over a state-level Police Commemoration Day function at the Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar. We are certain about those involved in the blast, but we need to arrest some absconders to connect the dots to crack the case.

There are two to three prime suspects and we are working with the intelligence agencies to nab them.

“It is difficult to say anything at this point of time. We have been able to round up some suspects during the ongoing investigation,” added Gupta on being asked about the role of Dera Sacha Sauda in the blast case.

The investigation of the SIT headed by DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra has revealed that Dera Sirsa followers—Gurtej Kala and Amrik Singh— were supervisors of the workshop where the car used in the bombing was painted. Recently, Punjab and Haryana high court has dissolved the SIT probing the case and directed Punjab Police to form a new team to investigate the case.

Intolerance against cops behind attacks on police parties

On attacks on police parties, DGP Gupta said that aggression against police teams is not only limited to Punjab as general intolerance against police have increased everywhere, even such incident took place in Uttar Pradesh and other states as well.

He said police is a symbol of state authority and no one will be allowed to dilute this authority and strictest of action would be taken against those who try to create hindrance in the functioning of the police on duty.

Gupta said any sort of aggression or violence against policemen on duty was unwarranted.

Reiterating firm commitment of the Punjab Police to assure the well being of kin of slain cops, DGP announced that new policies for the well being of such families are already in the pipeline.

