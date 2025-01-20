Menu Explore
Police arrest 57 of 59 accused in alleged mass sexual abuse of Dalit girl in Kerala

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2025 08:03 AM IST

District police chief Kumar said all the listed accused, except two, who are currently abroad, have been arrested through a comprehensive probe.

Kerala police have arrested 57 of the 59 people accused of the alleged years-long sexual abuse of an 18-year-old Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta district.

Kerala police said the objective is to complete the investigation and submit the charge sheet as soon as possible. (Representative image)(PTI)
District police chief VG Vinod Kumar told news agency PTI that the last accused to be taken into custody was a 25-year-old man who was arrested from his house on Sunday morning.

The victim had accused 62 individuals of blackmailing and sexually abusing her over five years since the age of 13. The abuse came to light when the teen's teachers informed the District Child Welfare Committee about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

The girl revealed the scale of abuse during counselling by the committee, which informed the police. A case was registered at the Ilavumthitta police station on January 10.

District police chief Kumar said all the listed accused, except two currently abroad, have been arrested through a comprehensive probe. A special investigation team, led by woman IPS officer S Ajitha Beegam, has been investigating the case under his supervision.

Based on the victim's statement, 30 cases have been registered so far at four police stations in the district. The girl also revealed that she was subjected to sexual abuse by five minors.

Investigation revealed that several accused met the victim at a private bus stand in the district. Police said she was then taken to various locations in vehicles and subjected to abuse.

Police said the victim was gang-raped on at least five occasions, including assaults inside a car and at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024. Last year, a youth who contacted the girl through Instagram took her inside a rubber plantation in Ranni and rapaed her along with three others.

The district police chief said the objective is to complete the investigation and submit the charge sheet as soon as possible.

(With PTI inputs)

See More
