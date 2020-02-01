Police constable kills wife, two kids with hammer, attempts suicide

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:31 IST

A police constable allegedly in a drunken state attempted suicide after killing his wife, daughter and son in Jharkhand’s Ranchi late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The accused Brajesh Tiwari, 40, has been admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, and is said to be out of danger.

“Tiwari, posted as a driver in police special branch, allegedly killed his wife Rinki Devi, 35, daughter Khusbu, 15, and son Badal, 10, after hitting them with a hammer. He himself tried to commit suicide by consuming some toxic substance. We have recovered the murder weapon, liquor bottle and other articles from the spot,” said Deepak Pandey, Sadar deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

“Prima facie, it appears that some family dispute could be the reason. The accused is yet to be questioned as he is in the hospital battling for his life. A forensic team has collected the evidence from the spot and we are investigating the case from all angles,” the DSP said.

Tiwari, a resident of Jharkhand’s Palamu district, had been residing in rented premises at the house of one Baldev Sahu for the last two years at Chandragupta Nagar in Ranchi’s Bargai locality.

As per the information gathered by the police, Tiwari reached home on Friday night in an inebriated condition and picked up a fight with his wife. In a fit of anger, he allegedly hit her with a hammer. When the two children interfered to save their mother, he also hit them killing all the three on the spot.

After murdering the three, he called his sister and informed her about the crime. Tiwari’s sister then rushed to his residence and raised alarm upon which the landlord, Baldev Sahu came to know about the incident.