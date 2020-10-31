e-paper
Home / India News / Police file charge sheet in Hoshiarpur rape case

Police file charge sheet in Hoshiarpur rape case

Accused Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on October 21.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Chandigarh
Giving details of the probe,police said utmost vigil was practiced during the course of investigation.
Giving details of the probe,police said utmost vigil was practiced during the course of investigation. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
         

The Punjab Police on Friday submitted a charge sheet in a court in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old Dalit girl in Hoshiarpur.

A special prosecutor has been appointed for expeditious proceedings in the case, in which the state government has sought a fast-track trial to ensure speedy justice for the six-year-old girl, officials said. According to a statement, police completed the investigation into the case in less than 10 days.

The minor was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire last week. Her half-burnt body was found at a house in a village in Tanda in Hoshiarpur.

Accused Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on October 21.

Taking serious note of the Hoshiarpur incident, chief minister Amarinder Singh had directed the Punjab Police to submit its charge sheet in court within 10 days, according to the statement. “In strict compliance of the chief minister’s directive, the police today submitted their final report in the special court (in Hoshiarpur district) of Neelam Arora in a record time of nine days after completing the probe in just eight days of the incident,” the statement said.

Giving details of the probe, director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said utmost vigil was practiced during the course of investigation. “Forensic teams were called in to collect evidence from the scene of the crime, while technical evidence and DNA samples were taken for forensic examination to state-of-the art laboratories,” he said.

Opposition BJP has been attacking the Congress over the incident, asking why party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not visited the family of the victim yet.

