e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Police have to be a part of Covid-19 containment strategy, says expert

Police have to be a part of Covid-19 containment strategy, says expert

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shamika Ravi, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution said that both in cases of maintaining the lockdown and in the scenario where it is lifted, the police are needed.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 08:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel check vehicles near ISBT during the relaxation in nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on Monday.
Security personnel check vehicles near ISBT during the relaxation in nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)
         

As India grapples with the Covid-19 crisis, the government has categorised areas based on the spread of the disease. There are hotspots, which have been turned into containment zones, where no movement in allowed.

Experts have lauded the government’s decision to announce a lockdown to contain the spread of the disease and deploy a containment strategy in hotspots. The police are very important part of that strategy, said Shamika Ravi, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ravi said that both in cases of maintaining the lockdown and in the scenario where it is lifted, the police are needed.

“When we say calibration, basically it means that we have identified the hotspots. These hotspots require a kind of confinement and containment strategy. But beyond these hotspots, we know that there are approximately 320 districts which are untouched,” said Ravi.

“Given the interdependence across districts, movement of people and goods and services, we are not going to return to 100 per cent till the entire country is free. But it will help a lot if we begin to lift the lockdown in an informed way, at least in those places which seem to be unaffected,” she said.

“Then there are those areas which are in the middle - there are cases but those are not spreading. But one thing is clear, all this is law and order situation. The police have to be a part of the containment strategy,” added Ravi.

Explaining it further, she said, “There are serious externalities for others around you, and for the economy. It requires a heightened sense of public responsibility. That’s where effective containment will require local administration to really mobilise all the manpower that is available.”

tags
top news
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
US oil prices rebound day after plunging below $0 for the first time in history
US oil prices rebound day after plunging below $0 for the first time in history
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 Updates | US coronavirus deaths top 42,000 : Report
Covid-19 Updates | US coronavirus deaths top 42,000 : Report
China urges India to review FDI move
China urges India to review FDI move
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news