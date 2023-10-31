News / India News / Police head constable shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Baramulla

Police head constable shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Baramulla

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2023 08:24 PM IST

The incident unfolded when terrorists fired upon Dar at his residence in Baramulla, leaving him critically injured.

A policeman of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed by terrorists in Baramulla on Tuesday. Head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was fired upon by terrorists outside his home at Kralpora in the Pattan area of Baramulla. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sub-District Hospital in Tangmarg.

This is the third targeted attack in the last three days and the second attack on police officials. (HT File Photo)
This is the third targeted attack in the last three days and the second attack on police officials. (HT File Photo)

The entire area has been cordoned off, and a large-scale search operation is underway to track down the perpetrators, police said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on,” Kashmir Police Zone said in a social media post.

The incident unfolded when terrorists fired upon Dar at his residence, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to the Sub-District Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the third targeted attack in as many days and the second attack on police officials. A police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out