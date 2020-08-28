e-paper
Police in Indore lodge FIR after man allegedly morphs of PM's photo

Police in Indore lodge FIR after man allegedly morphs of PM’s photo

The FIR was registered following a complaint of a BJP (legal cell) office-bearer in Indore.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:14 IST
Neha Jain
Neha Jain
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Indore
Police said the alleged act of the accused was a violation of section 188 of Indian Penal Code
Police said the alleged act of the accused was a violation of section 188 of Indian Penal Code (HT PHOTO)
         

Police in Indore lodged an FIR on Wednesday night against a man who allegedly morphed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posted it on social media with an objectionable comment, police said.

The FIR was registered at the Heeranagar police station against one Milind Ingle, a resident of Indore’s Lav Kush Awas Vihar locality on a a complaint in the morning by BJP (legal cell) office-bearer in Indore Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha, police said.

Heeranagar police station in charge Rajeev Bhadauria said, “As per the complaint the Prime Minister’s photo was morphed and then it was posted on social media with an objectionable comment. Prima facie the act of the accused was found to be a violation of section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused has not been arrested as yet. An investigation is still going on.”

