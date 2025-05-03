Police have launched a manhunt to trace an unidentified man accused of sexually harassing a 23-year-old woman near Eco World in Marathahalli on April 30, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. Police launch manhunt for man accused of sexually harassing woman in Marathahalli

According to police, the woman was walking home alone around 11.30pm when the accused, riding a two-wheeler, approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately before speeding away. The same man reportedly returned minutes later and repeated the act before fleeing the area, they added.

“We received the complaint on Thursday and have registered a case,” Marathahalli police inspector I K Anil Kumar said. “The incident took place around 11.30pm when the woman was returning home alone. A case has been registered under Sections 74 (use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. We have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprit.”

In her complaint, the woman recounted how she was near the main gate of Eco World when the assailant first touched her inappropriately. Despite her attempts to alert nearby people for help, no one came to her aid, leaving her distressed and shaken, it added.

Police have begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the accused. Teams are also collecting technical evidence and questioning possible witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident, they said.

The case has reignited public outrage, particularly in light of a recent sexual assault case reported from Suddguntepalya on April 3. The case prompted widespread protests and calls for stronger law enforcement to curb gender-based violence.

Activists and local residents have demanded more visible policing in vulnerable stretches of the city, including tech corridors such as Marathahalli, where women often walk alone late in the night due to odd working hours.

“The city needs to do much more to ensure that women feel safe in public spaces,” a women’s rights activist said on condition of anonymity. “Stronger surveillance, quicker response systems, and more proactive patrolling are urgently needed, especially in areas with high foot traffic and IT offices.”