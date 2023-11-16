Police question actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi in sexual harassment case

Kochi: Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Gopi was on Wednesday interrogated by police for two hours in Kerala’s Kozhikode in connection with a case of sexual harassment filed against him based on a complaint from a woman journalist. Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Gopi was booked by the Kozhikode city police on October 28 under section 354 A (1)(i) of the Indian Penal Code for “physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures.” (HT Archives)

Gopi, who arrived at the Nadakkavu police station around noon in an SUV, was accompanied by senior state leaders of the BJP and hundreds of party workers in a show of solidarity with the actor. The BJP has alleged political harassment of the actor behind the case.

The actor, who has starred in over 250 films mostly in Malayalam, was booked by the Kozhikode city police on October 28 under section 354 A (1)(i) of the Indian Penal Code for “physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures”. The complaint was filed by a woman journalist on whose shoulder the BJP leader allegedly placed his hand twice without her consent during a press briefing.

After the row broke out, Gopi, through a post on Facebook, clarified that he touched the woman’s shoulder in an act of affection and that if she was mentally troubled over it, he would apologise for his action. “In life, especially in public, I have never behaved indecently. But I feel I should respect what she feels about the incident. I tender my apology if she felt bad or was mentally troubled by the incident,” he wrote.

After the case was registered against him, Gopi signalled that he would cooperate with the investigation. On Wednesday, he was accompanied by his lawyers at the police station and he is said to have explained to the police his actions at the press briefing. The police officers let him off after telling him to appear in person when summoned next in connection with the case.

BJP state president K Surendran told reporters, “There are serious charges against CPI(M) leaders in several cases but the administration is not ready to take them up. But a fake case against Suresh Gopi is being taken up in a very quick manner. Everyone understands the political games behind it and we will oppose it.”