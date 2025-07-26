Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Police record statement of 15-yr-old puri burns survivor

ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 07:40 am IST

Officials from the Odisha CID recorded the statement of the 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted and set on fire in Puri district last week, on Friday

Officials from the Odisha CID recorded the statement of the 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted and set on fire in Puri district last week, on Friday.

The girl, who suffered 70% burns in the incident, is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. The hospital authorities allowed police officials to record her statement after her condition stabilized by Thursday night.

The victim’s statement has corroborated the findings of the five-member team of the CID, an official said, adding that a statement will soon be issued.

“A silver finger ring seized from the crime spot has been one of the key evidence apart from several others. We are tying up a few loose ends of the case before going public,” said the official cited above.

According to a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, three motorcycle-borne men intercepted the teenager, forcibly took her to the banks of Bhargavi river near Bayabar village under Balanga police station limits, poured an inflammable substance on her, and set her on fire on Saturday.

They fled the spot after the incident, police said.

The victim on Thursday underwent skin grafting on her body for effective management of deep burns. She is currently on oxygen support and still remains in critical condition. A dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring her progress.

Police have registered an attempt to murder case on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

