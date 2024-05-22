 Police spent more time asking questions about relationship between Pune accident victims: Ambedkar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Police spent more time asking questions about relationship between Pune accident victims: Ambedkar

PTI
May 22, 2024 07:46 PM IST

Police spent more time asking questions about relationship between Pune accident victims: Ambedkar

Mumbai, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday raised several questions about the accident in Pune city involving a teenage car driver, and claimed that police spent more time asking questions about the relationship between the two IT professionals who were killed.

Police spent more time asking questions about relationship between Pune accident victims: Ambedkar
Police spent more time asking questions about relationship between Pune accident victims: Ambedkar

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working in Pune, were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the son of a real estate developer knocked down their motorbike near Kalyani Nagar junction in the early hours of Sunday.

In a post on X, Ambedkar said, "Officers at Yerawada police station spent more time questioning the relationship between Anish and Ashwini, the two IT professionals who were fatally knocked down by the drunk minor while the accused was allegedly served burger and pizza.

"How was a minor served alcohol....? How come the speeding vehicle failed to catch the eye of the traffic police? How did the showroom release the car without the registration number?" he asked.

The former MP also asked why the alcohol test was done after eight hours and wondered what was the real purpose behind deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Pune following the accident.

Meanwhile, Sonali Tanpure, wife of former Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure, claimed that the teenager involved in the accident and his friends who were in the same car were her son's classmates at school; and some of them had bullied her son badly.

"So much so that I had to change my son's school. He suffered a lot of trauma due to the bullying for a long time. When I raised the issue with their parents, no corrective action was taken. Had the parents taken some steps to put a check on their behaviour, this accident would not have happened. The family members of those who lost their lives should get proper justice," she told PTI.

While the teenage boy is out on bail, his father has been arrested in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Police spent more time asking questions about relationship between Pune accident victims: Ambedkar

