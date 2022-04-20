Police: TRS leader’s son among 2 held for abduction, rape

A local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader’s son, his friend were arrested on Tuesday from Kodad town in Telangana’s Suryapet district for allegedly abducting and repeatedly raping a 20-year-old woman, said police.

Kodad town circle inspector Narasimha Rao said that the woman’s mother, who works as a maid in the town, had lodged a complaint with the police on Monday. The mother in her police complaint stated that the victim was abducted by the accused on Friday night, who took her to an abandoned house in auto rickshaw, where they subjected her to repeated sexual assault.

“The victim also complained to us that she was forced to drink a soft drink laced with sedatives after which she fell unconscious. When she woke up the following day and realised that she was sexually assaulted, she tried to escape from there, but they thrashed her causing injuries to her head,” the police inspector said.

On Sunday night, the accused left the place. Later, some locals heard her cries and rescued her. Her mother, a widow, along with her brothers, rushed to the place and took her home. The next morning, they lodged the complaint with the police.

“We immediately shifted her to the local government hospital for medical examination and treatment for the injuries. We took the two accused into custody for questioning,” the inspector said.

Based on the complaint, the Kodad police registered a complaint under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (abduction), 376-d (gang rape) and 374 (unlawful labour) of the Indian Penal Codeagainst the accused.

The accused were formally arrested on Tuesday and produced before the local court, which sent them to judicial remand for two weeks, the police said.

