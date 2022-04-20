Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Police: TRS leader’s son among 2 held for abduction, rape
india news

Police: TRS leader’s son among 2 held for abduction, rape

Kodad town circle inspector Narasimha Rao said that the woman’s mother, who works as a maid in the town, had lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.
Based on the complaint, the Kodad police registered a complaint under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (abduction), 376-d (gang rape) and 374 (unlawful labour) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 12:35 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

A local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader’s son, his friend were arrested on Tuesday from Kodad town in Telangana’s Suryapet district for allegedly abducting and repeatedly raping a 20-year-old woman, said police.

Kodad town circle inspector Narasimha Rao said that the woman’s mother, who works as a maid in the town, had lodged a complaint with the police on Monday. The mother in her police complaint stated that the victim was abducted by the accused on Friday night, who took her to an abandoned house in auto rickshaw, where they subjected her to repeated sexual assault.

“The victim also complained to us that she was forced to drink a soft drink laced with sedatives after which she fell unconscious. When she woke up the following day and realised that she was sexually assaulted, she tried to escape from there, but they thrashed her causing injuries to her head,” the police inspector said.

RELATED STORIES

On Sunday night, the accused left the place. Later, some locals heard her cries and rescued her. Her mother, a widow, along with her brothers, rushed to the place and took her home. The next morning, they lodged the complaint with the police.

“We immediately shifted her to the local government hospital for medical examination and treatment for the injuries. We took the two accused into custody for questioning,” the inspector said.

Based on the complaint, the Kodad police registered a complaint under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (abduction), 376-d (gang rape) and 374 (unlawful labour) of the Indian Penal Codeagainst the accused.

The accused were formally arrested on Tuesday and produced before the local court, which sent them to judicial remand for two weeks, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP