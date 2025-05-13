Police: Two booked for stopping Dalit man from entering temple

Two members of the Vokkaliga community were booked on Monday for allegedly barring a 26-year-old Dalit man from entering the Ram Anjaneya temple at Tumakuru district in Karnataka, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday, adding that caste tension flared in the area following the incident. The incident took place at Kavanadala village in Dodderi Hobli of Madhugiri taluk on Saturday (File photo)

The incident took place at Kavanadala village in Dodderi Hobli of Madhugiri taluk on Saturday. A video of the heated exchange between the Dalit man and members of the dominant community has gone viral on social media, they added.

“The Dalit man, Swaminath, submitted a complaint of atrocity against the accused on Monday. Based on his complaint, the two men belonging to the Vokkaliga community have been booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Act,” said additional superintendent of police C Gopal.

Police identified the accused as Giriyanna Gowda (42) and Ananth Gowda (32).

As tension spread in the area, a peace meeting was held by members of the Vokkaliga and Dalit communities on Sunday, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded when Swaminath attempted to enter the temple to offer prayers on Saturday evening. He was allegedly stopped by the Vokkaliga community members, who questioned his presence inside the temple.

“The accused told Swaminath that ‘since ancient times, people of your caste (Scheduled Castes) have never entered the temple. Even now, you should not go inside’,” said the complaint.

“Hitting back Swaminath told the accused, ‘Everyone from the village is sitting inside. Why should I stay outside? How is it wrong to go in? Doesn’t the Constitution provide equal rights to all? If you can go inside, why can’t I? Don’t you respect the Constitution’,” police quoted the complainant as saying.

“The accused told Swaminath, ‘Your people have never entered. If one is allowed, others will follow. You must not go inside’,” the complaint added.

Following the incident, the Swaminath initially filed a complaint at the Badavanahalli police station on Sunday. But after local villagers mounted pressure on him, he withdrew the complaint and also participated in the peace meeting on the same day. However, he again submitted a complaint on Monday, following which police registered a case against the two accused.