Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police: Two die due to carbon monoxide poisoning

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Dec 25, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Two people, who were found dead in a parked caravan on late Monday night, died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people, who were found dead in a parked caravan on late Monday night, died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Vatakara police in Kerala said on Tuesday.

Police said that the poisoning could have been from the air-conditioning unit or the generator attached to the vehicle (File photo)
Police said that the poisoning could have been from the air-conditioning unit or the generator attached to the vehicle (File photo)

Police identified the bodies as Manoj, driver of the caravan and a resident of Wandoor in Malappuram, and Joel, resident of Kasaragod. The caravan was found parked by the side of the national highway near Karimbanappalam after locals flagged the vehicle to the police. While Manoj’s body was found near the steps at the front, Joel’s body was found inside towards the back. The door was locked, police said.

Police completed the inquest proceedings on Tuesday and sent the body for autopsy at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. After autopsy, the bodies were handed over to the family members.

“From the autopsy, it is clear that the two men died from inhaling carbon monoxide. The poisoning could have been from the air-conditioning unit or the generator attached to the vehicle. We are still investigating both angles. But it is safe to say that there is no outside interference in the deaths of the two men,” a senior officer of the Vatakara police told HT.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On