Police: Two die due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people, who were found dead in a parked caravan on late Monday night, died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Vatakara police in Kerala said on Tuesday. Police said that the poisoning could have been from the air-conditioning unit or the generator attached to the vehicle (File photo)

Police identified the bodies as Manoj, driver of the caravan and a resident of Wandoor in Malappuram, and Joel, resident of Kasaragod. The caravan was found parked by the side of the national highway near Karimbanappalam after locals flagged the vehicle to the police. While Manoj’s body was found near the steps at the front, Joel’s body was found inside towards the back. The door was locked, police said.

Police completed the inquest proceedings on Tuesday and sent the body for autopsy at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. After autopsy, the bodies were handed over to the family members.

“From the autopsy, it is clear that the two men died from inhaling carbon monoxide. The poisoning could have been from the air-conditioning unit or the generator attached to the vehicle. We are still investigating both angles. But it is safe to say that there is no outside interference in the deaths of the two men,” a senior officer of the Vatakara police told HT.