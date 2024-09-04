Police: Yoga teacher booked for raping NRI multiple times

A 42-year-old American doctor has alleged that a yoga instructor raped her multiple times on pretext of teaching meditation, a police officer said. The accused was arrested on charges of raping an American doctor under the pretext of a spiritual relationship that he claimed existed between them in a previous life. (File photo)

The officer said that yoga instructor identified as Pradeep Ullal, 53, heads the “Kevala Foundation,” which has been running an ashram in Chikkamagaluru for two decades. He has been arrested on charges of raping an American doctor under the pretext of a spiritual relationship that he claimed existed between them in a previous life.

“Based on complaint filed by NRI doctor, we booked Ullal under IPC section 376(rape) on Sunday and launched an investigation into the matter,’’ Chikkamagaluru rural police station inspector Sachin Kumar said. The police has registered the case under IPC as the alleged rape took place between 2021 and 2022.

The NRI doctor, a US citizen, came in contact with him through social media and started taking online yoga classes from the instructor. The survivor, originally from Punjab and now settled in California, filed a complaint at Chikkamagaluru Rural police station. She alleged that she was lured into Ullal’s spiritual teachings and later manipulated into visiting his yoga centre in Mallenahalli multiple times between 2021 and 2022.

According to the complaint, the woman first came into contact with Ullal in 2020 through a mutual friend. She began practising yoga under his guidance online and was later invited to visit his centre in Mallenahalli. During her first visit on November 1, 2021, she stayed for 21 days. It was during this time that Ullal allegedly began his manipulation, convincing her that they had a deep, spiritual connection from a previous life, the woman alleged in her complaint.

She alleged that Ullal, under the guise of performing “energy work”, and sharing “divine love” coerced her into sexual acts, claiming these were necessary for her spiritual progress. She returned to California and was called to Mallenahalli again in February 2022, where she stayed for 10 days. During this period, she alleged that Ullal raped her multiple times.

The survivor stated that she visited the centre again in July 2022 for a 21-day stay, during which she was raped two or three more times. The woman also revealed that she became pregnant as a result of the assaults and unfortunately, the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Ullal the allegedly manipulated the situation further, referring to the ordeal implying that such events were divinely orchestrated, she alleged.

In addition to the physical and emotional abuse, the woman also claimed that she had been financially exploited by Ullal. She alleged that she had given him gifts worth approximately ₹20 lakh, including a music system, Kashmiri carpets, two laptops, and various other items. She said that Ullal had deceived many people by presenting himself as a spiritual guide and yoga instructor, police said.

“Followed by complaint, we arrested Pradeep Ullal and produced him before JMFC court Chikkamagalurui ‘’ investigation officer Sachin Kumar told HT. “He has hundreds of followers. We are investigating whether he was involved in similar incidents in the ashram. Currently he is in judicial custody.”

When HT attempted to contact Kevala foundation, none picked phone.