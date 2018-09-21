Policemen’s killings in Kashmir’s Shopian show Centre’s muscular policy not working, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the Centre’s policies for the abduction and murder of three policemen by militants in the state’s Shopian district Friday morning, saying that “dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now”.

“Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock and condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims,” the former CM and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief tweeted.

“Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre’s muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now,” Mufti added.

Of the three killed, two were special police officers and one was a constable. A policemen’s brother was also among the four abducted by the militants. However, he was released later.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the incident but terror group, Hizbul Mujahideen, had recently delivered a “final warning” to the special police officers or SPOs to quit by September 19.

Jammu and Kashmir police have regularly been on the target list of militants for the past couple of months. Last week, suspected militants killed a 45-year-old army man, who was home to mourn the death of his teenage son in Kulgam.

Last month, 11 relatives of state police personnel were abducted in apparent retaliation to police detention of the families of three Hizbul Mujahideen men. However, they were later released unharmed.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 12:02 IST