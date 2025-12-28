‘Political clamour’: Shivraj Chouhan slams Congress amid G RAM G law row

Union agriculture and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday attacked the Congress party, accusing it of indulging in “purely political clamour” and shedding “crocodile tears” over the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the newly notified Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) ot VB–G RAM G Act. Union minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan interacts with Village Employment Assistants during a dialogue regarding the ‘Developed India – Jai Ram Ji’ scheme, in Bhopal on Monday. (@ChouhanShivraj X)

In a post in Hindi on X, Chouhan alleged that the Congress lacked both intent and policy commitment towards rural employment. He alleged that the party had merely used Mahatma Gandhi’s name for electoral gains.

“This is the same Congress that, from time to time, reduced the budget for MGNREGA. This is the same Congress that froze wages. Today, Congress leaders are shedding crocodile tears,” he said.

Chouhan’s remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “destroying” MGNREGA. “The entire country will bear the cost of the whims of the ‘lone ranger’ Prime Minister - jobs will end, the rural economy will collapse,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Defending VB-G RAM G Act, Chouhan said the revamped rural employment framework focuses on technology, transparency, and timely wage payments to ensure funds are credited directly to workers’ bank accounts.

“Congress sees this as an attack. Under this scheme, it has been decided that decisions will no longer emanate from Delhi, but from the villages. Gram Panchayats will sit together and prepare their own plans,” he said.

Chouhan said the powers of Gram Sabhas and Panchayats under the new scheme, are not being weakened but “further empowered,” with the Gram Sabha deciding the identification and prioritisation of works. He said that implementation and monitoring of work will remain local, with “mandatory social audits” ensuring transparency and greater participation of women and self-help groups. He added that since “not every Panchayat is the same,” the most backward Panchayats will be given “more funds, more assistance, and more opportunities.”

Under the new scheme, Chouhan said, employment has not been diluted rather made even stronger as the number of employment days has been increased from 100 to 125 days. “There is a provision for unemployment allowance if work is not provided within the stipulated time, and if there is a delay in wage payment, there is a provision for additional compensation on the delayed payment. It is clear that employment security is not decreasing; it is increasing,” he said.

The focus is on “transparent, time-bound payments” and sustainable livelihoods, ensuring rights are delivered with “guarantees and dignity,” not pity, he said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill that replaced the UPA-era MGNREGA was passed in the Parliament during the winter session and has become an Act after receiving assent from President Droupadi Murmu on December 21.

In its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, the grand old party announced its plan to start nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Andolan’ from January 5, 2026.