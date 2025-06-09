Political row erupts in Kerala over electrocution of minor

A political row has erupted in the bypoll-bound Nilambur assembly constituency in Kerala following a teenager’s death by electrocution after coming into contact with an illegal trap set by a person to kill wild boars. While the Congress claimed credit for the arrest of the key accused, the forest minister alleged a “political conspiracy” behind the illegal fence. Ananthu Suresh, a class 10 student, died late Saturday evening after he accidentally touched a live electric wire stolen from an overhead government cable while he was fishing near a stream in Vazhikkadavu panchayat (HT photo)

According to officials, Ananthu Suresh, a class 10 student, died late Saturday evening after he accidentally touched a live electric wire stolen from an overhead government cable while he was fishing near a stream in Vazhikkadavu panchayat. His two relatives, Shanu and Yadhu, were injured in the incident. An autopsy conducted on Sunday confirmed injuries due to electric shock on the teenager’s stomach.

His remains were cremated in the family compound Sunday afternoon in the presence of a large section of public, activists and politicians.

A senior police officer said they have registered a case against the man who set up the illegal electric trap and recorded his arrest.

Saju K Abraham, deputy superintendent of police, Nilambur said, “We have booked a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (u/s 105 of BNS). The accused Vineesh has been arrested and we will produce him in court today. Further investigations regarding the examination of the call lists on his phone are being done to ascertain the involvement of others.”

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in a statement said that the wire used for the boar trap was found to be illegally connected to the board’s single-phase electricity line.

“In some places, the electricity was drawn using a wire and in others, wires without insulation were being used. The KSEB has been making repeated awareness campaigns against such illegalities. Electric fences may be installed for the protection of agricultural crops only with permission from the electrical inspectorate,” it said.

The KSEB said it cannot be blamed for such illegal acts of private individuals.

At the same time, the teenager’s death set off protests mainly by the Congress and its allies in Nilambur and other parts of Malappuram district against the LDF government, particularly targeted at the forest and electricity departments. Agitations were held in front of the government taluk hospital in Nilambur. The police had to forcibly remove the protesters. The agitations had political undercurrents especially since Nilambur was heading for a bypoll on June 19.

The constituency has been marred by frequent incursions by wild animals, particularly elephants and wild boars, into agricultural lands and homes.

Congress candidate in the bypoll, Aryadan Shoukath, claimed that the main accused wouldn’t have been caught if not for the party’s protests.

“We organised the protests peacefully and we ended it only after the accused was arrested. If we hadn’t protested, the accused wouldn’t have been taken into custody. Such acts (of setting up illegal fences) happen with the knowledge of government agencies. The people of Nilambur have strong objections to it,” said Shoukath.

Forest minister AK Saseendran intensified the row by alleging a political conspiracy behind the “illegal fence” that claimed the teenager’s life.

“Everyone knows the forest department no longer installs electrical fencing. Residents said there was no fence in the morning and that it came up by evening. So, who set it up and for what purpose? A doubt has emerged whether this was being used as an opportunity to score political points in the bypoll. This could be a political conspiracy,” said Saseendran, hinting that the Congress-led UDF was using it to energise its “flailing” campaign.

Congress leader VD Satheesan hit back. “The minister’s words are despicable. He is not qualified to sit in the chair even for a minute. When such an incident happens, protests will naturally happen, be it any party. The forest minister’s accusation is filthy.”

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, supporting the forest minister, said the “political conspiracy” will come out when the accused’s call details are probed.