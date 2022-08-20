Political slugfest erupts over poster row in K’taka

The two main national parties in Karnataka — Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress — on Friday locked horns over the growing controversy surrounding the posters of Vinayak Damodar Savarakar, with both sides attacking each other.

BJP legislator and national general secretary CT Ravi, said that leader of the opposition, Siddaramiah’s statement — calling a locality as “Muslim area” — is dangerous for the country.

“What does a Muslim area mean? Does it mean it is Pakistan? The mentality that it is a Muslim area and a (Savarkar) poster should not be put is not good for the country,” he said.

“Today they will question Savarkar’s photo, tomorrow they will ask why Tricolour (Indian flag). The day after, they will say that your laws will not apply here and only Shariat will apply,” Ravi said.

The statement is part of the heated exchange between the two national parties over the incidents before Indian Independence Day that led to communal tensions in Shivamogga and other places.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) member Mohammed Shariff, who is also the husband of a Congress corporator Mehek Banu from the district, was arrested for tearing a poster of Savarkar on the eve of Independence Day.

In retaliation, a pro-Hindu leaderPuneet Kerehalli also tore down a picture of Tipu Sultan and was arrested later.

Reacting to the incident, Siddaramaiah had questioned why a poster of Savarkar was put up in a “Muslim area” which led to a war of words between the two parties.

After clashes were reported between two groups over the removal of posters, the Karnataka Police on Monday had to resort to lathi-charge and impose Section 144 of the CrPC in Shivamogga district until further orders.

During the violence, a man identified as Prem Singh was also stabbed.

Later, three people were arrested in this connection. The police are on the lookout for a fourth accused involved in the stabbing. One of the alleged attackers was shot in the leg by the police as he attempted to attack officials.

Senior leader KS Eshwarappa said, “The Congress corporator’s husband is the one who tore down Savarkar’s poster. Despite knowing this, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar do not have the courtesy to ask for forgiveness. They keep saying that I am responsible for the tensions. What else can I say? Idiots should be answered in the fashion,”

The state has been reporting incidents of communal tensions as the 2023 elections inch closer.

On Thursday, some people, suspected to be right-wing workers, hurled eggs and waved Savarkar’s photo at Siddaramaiah’s convoy while he was visiting Kodagu.

“Ideology must be the answer to ideology. But responding to ideology with eggs are a quality of cowards,” Siddaramaiah said on Friday, adding “Let’s discuss”, tagging the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP state and national president.