Politics heats up over CJI attack

As the Congress steps up heat against the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Dalit organizations said on Wednesday that the hurling of shoes at the CJI will be a major issue for the ensuing Bihar election. CJI BR Gavai (HT)

In a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there is “no respect” for Dalit citizens under the government at the Centre. Referring to the attack on Gavai and the unrelated lynching of Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli and said, “Dalit citizens, be it an ordinary person or someone who holds a high position -- there is no respect (for them) under this government. We have to fight, instead of staying quiet -- if a person who is occupying the post of a Chief Justice is insulted by hurling a shoe at him, what will be the condition of a common man or an officer or clerk?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders too, have condemned the attack. Hours after the incident, the PM said on X, “There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution.”

Ashok Bharti, chairman of National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organizations told HT, “Attack on the CJI will be a big political issue in Bihar election. The Dalits have seen how Gavai was attacked and Valmiki was lynched. I can safely say that a large section of the Dalit votes will shift to the other side this time.”

19.65% of the Bihar population are Dalits. A senior Mahagathbandhan (opposition alliance) leader said that the attack on Gavai will be “one of the key planks” in the campaign of the bloc. “We will highlight all recent incidents of attack against the Dalits,” he said.

Bharti maintained that while the BJP and the PM have spoken against caste-related crimes and highlighted BR Ambedkar’s work and life “the spate of incidents against Dalits and other marginalized sections underline that the reality is different”.

“ What the PM said is tokenism, what happened to Gavai is realism,” he added.