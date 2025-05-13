Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Poonch man shares videos of homes destroyed by Pakistan shelling: ‘Never forget sacrifice’

ByMuskaan Sharma
May 13, 2025 11:54 AM IST

A Poonch resident has shared footage of homes destroyed by cross-border shelling amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated during ‘Operation Sindoor’, residents of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir took to social media to share footage of their homes reduced to rubble by cross-border shelling. In one such video, a Poonch resident shared visuals of the homes, buildings and vehicles destroyed by incessant shelling in the border district.

A Poonch resident shared the devastation caused by cross border shelling in the district.(Instagram/mazh.air )
A Poonch resident shared the devastation caused by cross border shelling in the district.(Instagram/mazh.air )

“I always wanted to share the beauty of Poonch with the world through my videos, but now I am forced to show what happened to our Poonch from May 7 to 11,” Instagram user Mazhair said in a video, standing under the broken roof of a house.

In a short video titled “Never Forget the Sacrifice of Poonch”, Mazhair captured the devastation caused by Pakistan's shelling during ceasefire violations in retaliation to India’s launch of Operation Sindoor.

Take a look at the video here:

"Poonch carried the weight of war so the rest could sleep in peace," he wrote in the caption. Walking around the district, he filmed destroyed homes with collapsed roofs, bullet marks on gates of residential buildings, shattered windows and broken vehicles.

The Poonch Police has issued an advisory asking residents to avoid approaching suspicious metal objects after receiving reports of unexploded shells in various areas of the district.

Intense shelling was reported from several areas, including Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Sagra, Krishna Ghati, Gulpur, Kerni, and the Poonch district headquarters.

At least 12 civilians were killed and 42 others injured after Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. A senior police officer told HT that those dead include four children, aged between seven and 14 years.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced an ex gratia of 10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the Pakistani shelling across the Union Territory.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Poonch man shares videos of homes destroyed by Pakistan shelling: ‘Never forget sacrifice’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On