Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Poor crew management led to death on SpiceJet flight: Report

ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
May 06, 2025 06:36 AM IST

In its findings, AAIB highlighted the accident was caused by the poor Crew Resource Management (CRM) and decision making on part of the crew.

Poor crew resource management led to a situation where one person died and at least 20 people were injured during turbulence on a SpiceJet flight in May 2022, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has found in its investigation.

A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. (REUTERS)
A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. (REUTERS)

In its findings, AAIB highlighted the accident was caused by the poor Crew Resource Management (CRM) and decision making on part of the crew.

“Accident was caused by the poor CRM (crew resource management) and decision making on part of the crew to penetrate bad weather and not maintaining specified separation from turbulence prone weather,” the report said.

“Due to insufficient time for securing the cabin, the cabin crew could not ascertain if all passengers had seat belts ON. Passenger not complying with seat belt instructions led to avoidable injuries as aircraft encountered severe turbulence,” it said.

The Mumbai-Durgapur flight, with 189 passengers and six crew members on board, encounter severe turbulence on May 1, 2022. Passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from their seats sustaining severe injuries.

The AAIB observed that as announcement from the flight deck was made for all crew and passengers to be seated, cabin crew did not get sufficient time to ascertain if passengers beyond eight rows had their seat belts fastened.

It recommended that the operator should ensure that procedure for recurring defect monitoring and control is followed (by the airline) in letter and spirit.

It also said that aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airport operators and airlines should conduct campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of seat-belts among passengers travelling by air.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Poor crew management led to death on SpiceJet flight: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On