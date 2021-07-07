Home / India News / 'Poor Dr Harsh Vardhan': Jairam Ramesh on health minister's resignation
Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle announcement, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned on Wednesday.
Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle announcement, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned on Wednesday.
india news

'Poor Dr Harsh Vardhan': Jairam Ramesh on health minister's resignation

Congress leader said Dr Harsh Vardhan is a good man and has been made the scapegoat.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Amid speculations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet reshuffle, health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's resignation came as a surprise to many as PM Modi had praised the health ministry for its quick decisions regarding the management of the pandemic. While the resignation was being interpreted by observers as an admission that the pandemic could have been managed well.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh toom to Twitter and said he has been made a scapegoat for "monumental failures at the highest level -- nowhere else". The Congress leader also said the former health minister is a good man.

The Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest challenge for Dr Harsh Vardhan as the health minister. Apart from health, he also had two ministries -- science and technology and earth sciences.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh vardhan pm modi covid-19 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.