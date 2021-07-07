Home / India News / PM Modi cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Expansion likely to see many fresh faces
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Live

PM Modi cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Expansion likely to see many fresh faces

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: The initial speculation has predicted the changes in the Union cabinet as a "major shakeup" in the government as the prime minister looks to make it more representative with on political and governance challenges.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reshuffle his council of ministers on Wednesday in a first since assuming charges for a second term. The initial speculation has predicted the changes in the Union cabinet as a "major shakeup" in the government as the prime minister looks to make it more representative with on political and governance challenges.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital.

HT has learned that an official announcement could come as early as Wednesday morning and the oath-taking ceremony be held in the evening.

In another pointer to the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka governor, causing yet another ministerial vacancy

The much-awaited expansion comes close on the heels of the completion of the Modi’s government’s seven years in office. Currently, there are 21 cabinet ministers, nine ministers with independent charge, and 23 ministers of state in the union council of ministers. According to people aware of the details since the council can have up to 81 ministers, at least a dozen inclusions are expected.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 07, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    First overhaul of the cabinet since 2019

    This will be the first overhaul of the cabinet since the Modi government came to power in 2019.

  • JUL 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST

    Several BJP leaders and allies have come to Delhi

    Several BJP leaders and allies have come to Delhi, giving a hint about their possible inclusion in the cabinet. Among these leaders are Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane.

  • JUL 07, 2021 07:04 AM IST

    Cabinet reshuffle triggered after meetings between PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda

    The speculation about a cabinet reshuffle was triggered by meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday.

  • JUL 07, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    Cabinet expansion buzz as key leaders arrive in Capital

    The Union cabinet expansion is expected to bring in fresh faces that will help the BJP address the criticism it faced for the systemic deficiencies that were exposed during the second wave of the corona pandemic, prepare for the upcoming set of assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha battle, and address the charge that it is not good with allies. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi bharatiya janata party
Indian Jewish people, members of the Bnei Menashe, or the Children of Menashe, one of the "lost tribes of Israel" from India's northeastern state of Manipur, suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), lie on their beds at a coronavirus care facility, inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh Temple, in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Indian Jewish people, members of the Bnei Menashe, or the Children of Menashe, one of the "lost tribes of Israel" from India's northeastern state of Manipur, suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), lie on their beds at a coronavirus care facility, inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh Temple, in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
india news

Centre to review Covid-19 situation in meet with northeast states today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Responsible for more than 62% of the country's 77 districts with high Covid-19 case positivity rates, the northeast region is now at the focus of the central government's attempts to tackle the coronavirus disease pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monsoon clouds hover in the sky above the Raisina Hill during rains in New Delhi last year. (File photo)
Monsoon clouds hover in the sky above the Raisina Hill during rains in New Delhi last year. (File photo)
india news

Monsoon to begin reviving from July 8, will reach Delhi by Saturday: IMD

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The monsoon has not advanced further since June 19, after a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of the previous month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Expansion likely to see many fresh faces

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:25 AM IST
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: The initial speculation has predicted the changes in the Union cabinet as a "major shakeup" in the government as the prime minister looks to make it more representative with on political and governance challenges.
READ FULL STORY
This will be the first Cabinet expansion of Modi government since coming to power in second term in 2019.(HT Photo)
This will be the first Cabinet expansion of Modi government since coming to power in second term in 2019.(HT Photo)
india news

Cabinet reshuffle expected today: Probable names and other developments

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reached Delhi on Tuesday. JD(U) chief RCP Singh is also on his way to the national capital, giving rise to speculation that the Modi government is keen to accommodate allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.