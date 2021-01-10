Poor should be given COVID-19 vaccine first: BSP
Poor people who do not have any resources should be given the COVID-19 vaccine first so that they can continue on with their lives, demanded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday.
While speaking to ANI, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that party supremo Mayawati had demanded that poor people be given the vaccine in the first phase and for free.
"People were troubled for a whole year because of the Covid-19 crisis, and many people lost their lives. Our party supremo Mayawati Ji has demanded that poor people, who are resourceless, be given the vaccine in the first phase free of cost. It should be given so that people can go on with their lives independently," Bhadoria told ANI.
He further said that crores of Indians had put their hopes on the Covid-19 vaccine it would be tested by the people.
"All the tests for the vaccine should be completed. Why shouldn't they be completed? The departments of Health will vaccinate people keeping in mind all these things," he said.
Speaking about the farmer's protest, he said that the government cannot escape from its responsibilities and should fulfill its promises to the people.
"Farmers have been protesting at the borders for a month and a half now at the borders of the capital city in the middle of the cold weather. Over 50 people have lost their lives in the cold. It is the government's responsibility, they cannot run from it. They have made promises and they should fulfil them," he said.
He also condemned comments made by BJP leaders in Rajasthan that the farmers were enjoying dry fruits and chicken biriyani, saying, "Using such language is not right, especially since over 60 farmers have died. Farmers are very distressed with this situation and it is best if they don't say such things."
