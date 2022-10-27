Poorly stored platelets behind patient’s death, says panel; Prayagraj hospital to be demolished

A 30-year-old contractor, who was suffering from dengue, died at a private hospital due to transfusion of “poorly preserved platelets”, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as authorities began the process of demolishing the “illegally constructed” hospital.

Global Hospital was sealed on October 20 amid allegations that the contractor was transfused with mosambi (sweet lime) juice instead of blood platelets. An FIR was filed against the staff and doctors by the deceased’s wife, alleging he was transfused fake platelets.

Ten people were arrested for allegedly selling fake blood platelets to attendants of dengue patients in the city.

A three-member inquiry panel set up by Prayagraj district administration to probe the contractor’s death ruled out the transfusion of fake platelets during treatment. The panel also

alleged negligence by the hospital in the case.

“The panel has submitted its report. It found that there was negligence in treatment of the dengue patient. The inquiry also found that the platelets transfused to the patient were poorly preserved and that led to his death,” Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said.

Prayagraj chief medical officer Dr Nanak Saran has been instructed to initiate action against the hospital as per rules, Khatri added.

The hospital refuted the allegations, saying the platelets were procured by kin of the patient. “They brought five units of platelets from a government hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So, we stopped it,” owner of the hospital Saurabh Mishra said.

In a notice to hospital authorities on Wednesday, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) directed it to vacate the premises by October 28, saying it was “illegally constructed and has a demolition order pending against it”.

“It is routine action being taken in accordance with the set norms for constructions undertaken without due permission,” Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman Arvind Chauhan said.