Avadh Ojha joins AAP: Popular UPSC teacher enters politics ahead of Delhi polls

Prominent UPSC educator Avadh Ojha joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday. Popularly known as Ojha Sir, he joined the party in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Motivational speaker and educationist Avadh Ojha joins AAP in the presence of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia at party office, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Ojha belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district and has been in the UPSC coaching scene for quite some time. He enjoys immense popularity online with his political takes going viral on social media regularly.

He thanked the AAP leadership for giving him the opportunity to enter politics while working in the education field. He also set his biggest goal: development of education infrastructure in the country.

Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that Ojha’s entry into politics will be beneficial for the education sector while helping India’s development. The former Delhi Chief Minister also said that Ojha was not only an educator but also someone who helped the younger generation to be ready for employment after completing their education.

Delhi goes to polls early next year with AAP completing 10 years in power in the national capital. Avadh Ojha’s entry into the ruling party is seen as a boost for their bid for a third term in February elections. He is known for his videos for UPSC coaching and his hot takes on politics and current affairs. Ojha tends to combine history, current affairs and geopolitics while teaching concepts to his students.

A look at Avadh Ojha’s life

Born in a family of both working parents in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, he took his early education in his hometown. His father worked as a postmaster and his mother was a lawyer. While his parents pushed him to take up medicine, he set his sight on cracking the UPSC exam.

Failing to achieve his dream, he did not take up a job. In an interview, he revealed that he was thrown out of the house and that is when he entered the field of UPSC coaching as s teacher.

Ojha opened his own coaching institute in New Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in 2005 while also teaching at many famous institutes. He moved to Pune in 2019 to establish Iqra IAS Academy.