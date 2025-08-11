Porn video played during education department's online meeting in UP, complaint filed

An online public meeting of the education department in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj was disrupted after a pornographic video was played and objectionable remarks were made by an unidentified participant, PTI reported on Monday, citing officials. According to officials, the meeting was meant to facilitate direct communication between the public and the DM on school-related issues.(Image for representation)

The incident took place on August 7 during an e-Chaupal session conducted via Zoom.

The meeting was chaired by the district magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma, the basic education officer, block education officers, headmasters, government teachers and members of the public.

However, during the meeting, a participant using the name “Jason Junior” shared his screen and played a pornographic video, following which officials exited the session.

The officials also added that another participant, identified as “Arjun,” allegedly made objectionable remarks during the meeting, without elaborating further, according to PTI.

A complaint has also been filed against two unidentified persons at Kotwali police station on August 9 on the of Basic Education Officer Riddhi Pandey, and Block Education Officer (Farenda) Sudama Prasad.

Sadar Kotwali SHO Satyendra Rai said the matter is being probed with the help of the cyber police. Rai also said that the police is using technical means to identify the culprits.

“The accused are being identified through technical means and action will be taken soon,” he said, according to PTI.