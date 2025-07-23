Shocking video shows porn star dancing naked, covered in blood after murdering couple

A shocking video shows a porn star dancing naked while covered in the blood of a London couple he had murdered a few moments earlier. Yostin Andres Mosquera, a 35-year-old Colombian national, was convicted on Tuesday for the murders of Albert Alfonso and Paul Longworth in July last year. Yostin Andres Mosquera was filmed dancing naked after murdering a London couple.(Metropolitan Police)

Mosquera’s conviction was based largely on the shocking footage which showed him dancing and singing after killing the couple in London, reported The New York Post.

Two days after the murders, Mosquera hacked up the bodies of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, stuffed some parts in two suitcases, and travelled to Bristol, where he threw them from Clifton Suspension Bridge.

What led police to the suspect

Police found an address on one of the suitcases and tracked it to the flat that Paul and Albert shared in Scotts Road in Shepherd’s Bush, west London. Inside the flat, they found Paul and Albert’s severed heads in a freezer, as per a report in The Guardian.

How did Mosquera meet Paul and Albert?

Albert Alfonso and Paul Longworth had previously been in a civil marriage. After their split, they continued to remain close friends and lived together. They had lived together for 20 years.

As per a BBC report, the trial into their murders revealed that Albert had been involved in the world of extreme sex. He first came into contact with Mosquera, a Colombian national, around 2012 via Skype, and by 2017, began paying him for sexual videos that grew increasingly extreme over time.

Despite the transactional nature of their relationship, they did not meet in person until October 2023, when Albert paid for Mosquera to travel to the UK and stay at his London home. During this visit, Mosquera claimed he was raped daily by Albert, although he had previously signed a consent form allowing the videos to be uploaded online.

In March 2024, Albert took his partner Paul to Colombia and paid for Mosquera to meet them in Cartagena. A few months later, in May, Mosquera returned to the UK—again at Albert’s expense—and stayed with both Albert and Paul. During this stay, Albert arranged various activities for him, including gym access, a language course, and a trip to Brighton.

In total, Mosquera met Albert and Paul on three separate occasions: first in October 2023 in London, then in March 2024 in Colombia, and finally in May 2024 back in the UK.

Mosquera killed Paul and Albert on July 8, 2024.

The chilling murders

Mosquera reportedly hit Paul with a hammer, shattering his skull. He then hid the body inside a storage bed as he waited for Albert to come home.

Albert’s murder was also recorded on a camera set up to record their sex session. During the sex session, Mosquera stabbed Albert to death. “Do you like it?” he was heard taunting the London man as he stabbed him at one point.

After the murders, the blood-covered man danced around the room and attempted to transfer money from Albert’s computer to his own account.