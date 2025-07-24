Mumbai man arrested after neighbour films him performing ‘indecent act with hen’

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly indulging in indecent acts with a pet hen and sexually harassing a minor boy by showing him pornographic content. The accused, Rajendra Rahate, has been arrested in the Borivali area of Mumbai.(PTI)

The incident occurred late on Tuesday, July 22, when his neighbour saw him indulging in indecent acts with a hen in his room. The man then started recording it on his mobile phone, news agency PTI reported.

The neighbour's 10-year-old son later told him that the accused had shown him pornographic content on his phone on multiple occasions from 2021 and warned him against telling his parents.

Following this, the neighbour filed a complaint and the police called Rahate for questioning and later placed him under arrest.

Police officials said they arrested Rahate for allegedly indulging in indecent acts with one of his pet hens, and also found that he had sexually harassed a neighbour's minor son by showing pornographic content to him in the past.

The sleuths registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the charge of sexually harassing the boy.

"The angle of animal cruelty is also being investigated to add more charges against the accused. Committing an unnatural act with any animal leads to cruelty, which is also a violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," the official added.