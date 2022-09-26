Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to have police clearance certificates facility

The Union external affairs ministry will include the facility for applying for police clearance certificates (PCCs) at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras across the country from September 28, it said in a statement on Monday.

This facility is being introduced to address an “unanticipated surge in demand” for PCCs, the ministry said. The step will also improve the experience of citizens while availing passport-related services.

“This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date,” the statement said.

PCCs are an essential requirement while applying for passports.

The ministry’s action of extending the PCC application facility to online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras will help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad and also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visas and emigration, according to the statement.