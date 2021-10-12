Power cuts in Rajasthan amid coal shortage: official

Rajasthan has been forced to resort to power cuts on a rotational basis across the state as it faces a shortage of coal for generating electricity, a top official said on Tuesday.

Additional chief secretary Subodh Agarwal said currently 9,317 MW of power is available in the state while the average demand is 10,683 MW. He added the maximum average demand is 12,200 MW. Agrawal said the state has again written to the Union coal secretary seeking an increase in the supply of coal. He added chief minister Ashok Gehlot has been continuously reviewing the situation and as a result, the situation has started improving.

Also Read: Central govt orders power firms to boost supply to Delhi

Agrawal said due to their efforts, 15 to 16 coal rakes were being dispatched to the state. “A total of 16 rakes were dispatched on October 10 compared to 15 the previous day. Around 21 rakes of coal are required per day for all the thermal units in the state.”

Union home minister Amit Shah met coal minister Pralhad Joshi and power and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh on Monday and directed them to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to power plants. The meeting was held amid concerns of some states that depleted coal stocks at power generation plants may lead to potential blackouts.